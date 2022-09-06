Himachal Diary: Embarrassment for ruling party

A senior IAS officer, who retired this year, is keen to contest the Assembly polls, be it from the BJP or AAP. However, what caused embarrassment to the BJP regime was when he met some AAP leaders in Delhil after his superannuation. Having enjoyed the most high profile postings under the BJP, his joining and contesting from AAP could have been very awkward for the ruling party. Sources said that he has been summoned and placated for the time being.

‘Aaya ram gaya raam’ scenario

The “aaya ram gaya raam” scenario is back in Himachal on the eve of the Assembly elections. The BJP, which is claiming that it will repeat 2017 victory, is at a loss to explain why it is engineering defections from Congress when the party is so confident of its victory. Entry of two independent and two Congress MLAs has caused ripples in the party and the BJP is forced to re-assess the impact of new entrants as it has upset the party cadre. When defectors are being welcomed then why should the cadre work for the party, said a former BJP MLA.

BJP leader peeved

A senior BJP leader from Dharamsala was upset over the fact that he was not informed regarding the visit of the Chief Minister to the area affected by the cloudburst on Friday. He complained that despite the fact that the area the CM visited was just adjoining his house, neither the administration not party leaders informed him about the CM’s visit.

Extension raises eyebrows

The six-month extension given by the BJP regime to Deputy Superintendent of Police Padam Dass Thakur, who remained DSP (Security) to former Chief minister Virbhadra Singh, has raised eyebrows. The fact that the BJP targeted the Congress regime headed by the ‘Raja’ as a government of the retired, hired and tired is surprisingly today following on his footsteps. The question being asked is about the connection that was used to give extension to the officer who retired on August 31.

‘Chaos’ in Congress

Chaos was writ large in the Congress party which on one hand had invited applications from the ticket aspirants while its senior leaders asserted that tickets would be granted on the recommendations of the block and district-level committees. Similarly, while 10 guarantees have already been announced to woo the electorate, senior leaders were holding dialogues in the field to gather people’s opinion for preparing people’s manifesto. Worse still, a few leaders, including some MLAs, who were planning to jump over to the BJP, had stopped opposing the policies of the BJP. The party, indeed, faces a Herculean task to win back power in the absence of clarity and unity.