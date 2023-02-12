Embassy's nod awaited for tourist's autopsy

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 11

An official confirmation from the Russian Embassy was awaited to carry out further proceedings in the case of Russian national Nykita Krylov’s death, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakshi Verma.

The 23-year-old Krylov was found hanging in his room at a homestay in the Jagatsukh area of Manali on Friday. He had allegedly died by suicide and the police have ruled out any foul play.

The SP said the police had approached the mother of the victim, who verbally advised them to hand over the body to Krylov’s friend, who was accompanying him in Manali.

The post-mortem will be carried out after the official confirmation by the embassy, which would also finalise the transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased. Further probe was underway, the SP added.

Krylov had reportedly reached Manali from Goa on January 31 with his girlfriend Alisa Lazareva, who had come to India on December 26 to meet him. The couple were staying in a private cottage in the Jagatsukh area.

In a statement given to the police, Alisa said, “Krylov had a borderline personality disorder. He seemed mentally disturbed in the past few days. He was smoking heavily and also taking some medicines. He also fought with me, after which I left the homestay and shifted to a hotel in Manali on Thursday morning.”

She said she came to the Jagatsukh homestay to see him on Friday morning around 10 am. She took keys from a homestay worker, Suraj, and tried to open the door but it was locked from inside. Later, she saw him hanging on the noose as she peeped inside through the window.

Alisa then called homestay operator Abhishek Sharma and informed the police. The police took the body into custody and sent it to the Community Health Centre in Manali.