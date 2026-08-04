Embrace AI, preserve creativity & originality: Himachal varsity VC urges students

Stating that the present era is the age of artificial intelligence (AI), Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor (VC), Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), called on students to embrace modern technology in a positive manner while preserving their originality, creativity and independent thinking.

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He encouraged them to nurture innovative ideas, adopt a spirit of innovation and become knowledge creators rather than merely consumers of knowledge. The VC said that a student’s greatest strength lies in originality and creative ability, which must always be preserved and developed.

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Singh was addressing students here today during the inaugural ceremony and induction programme for the first batch of students admitted to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in the Department of Teacher Education, where he was the chief guest.

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Speaking about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the VC said that its objective is to ensure the holistic development of students, and this vision can only be achieved through quality teacher education. Explaining the significance of integrated teacher education, he said that the future belongs to multidisciplinary education, where learning extends beyond a single discipline and integrates knowledge from diverse fields.

“While education would remain the core discipline of the programme, students will also study other subjects, enabling them to develop a broader perspective, critical thinking and effective problem-solving skills,” he said.

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He also advised students to make optimum use of the university’s rich academic resources, particularly its well-equipped library, and to build positive and respectful academic relationships with their teachers.

BK Shivram, Dean of Studies, in his address, assured the newly admitted students that they would always remain at the centre of the university’s educational mission. He encouraged the students to make the best use of the opportunities available and strive continuously for excellence.