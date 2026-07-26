Embrace reason, Justice Negi tells law students

Emphasising the importance of rationality in legal education and professional life, Justice Bipin Chander Negi, Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, said rationality represents a balanced blend of the head and the heart.

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Addressing students of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) during the valedictory session of the orientation programme for newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students here, he urged them to cultivate the habit of extensive reading. He said reading generates ideas, broadens perspectives, enriches language and improves articulation. Stressing the importance of conceptual clarity, Justice Negi advised students to build a strong foundation in law and encouraged them to remain voracious readers throughout their academic and professional journey.

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Speaking on the occasion, Verma congratulated the students on becoming part of one of the world’s oldest and most respected professions. He encouraged them to embrace hard work, perseverance and dedication as essential qualities for success in the legal profession. Emphasising the importance of acquiring a thorough understanding of legal subjects, he said a law degree opens numerous avenues and opportunities, enabling graduates to pursue diverse and meaningful careers within and beyond the legal profession.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Priti Saxena said the study of law requires discipline, commitment and a continuous pursuit of learning. She highlighted that experiential learning and learning by doing often leave a deeper and more lasting impact than learning confined solely to books.