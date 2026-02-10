Emergency services at Karsog health centres to be in place by March 15

To strengthen rural healthcare, emergency medical services will soon be made available in all Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Karsog health block of Mandi district.

The Health Department has initiated the process in line with the state government’s commitment to providing improved healthcare facilities at the grass-roots level and ensuring timely medical assistance close to people’s homes.

Block Medical Officer (BMO), Karsog, Dr Gopal Chauhan, said that directions had been issued to ensure the effective implementation of emergency medical services in the region. He added that Karsog health block had two CHCs located at Pangna and Ashla, while 10 PHCs were functioning at Churag, Mahunag, Seri, Saenj Bagda, Khanyol Bagda, Gwalpur, Mahog, Bagshad and Tattapani.

Dr Chauhan stated that all emergency medical services would be ensured in these CHCs and PHCs before March 15. He added that the decision was taken during a recent important meeting held with all health officials of the block, following a detailed assessment of the existing healthcare facilities.

He said that to strengthen emergency response at the CHC and PHC level, essential medical infrastructure and equipment were being installed. These included facilities for administering glucose, patient beds, oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, ECG machines and medicines for heart attack patients, arrangements for emergency deliveries, wheelchairs, stretchers, suturing equipment, emergency medicines, various diagnostic tests and installation of CCTV cameras. Funds had also been allocated for the procurement and installation of these resources.

Dr Chauhan emphasised that in the health institutions where doctors were already posted, it was crucial to have all these emergency facilities in place. This would ensure that patients requiring urgent medical care receive proper treatment near their homes, in accordance with the state government’s guidelines.

The initiative was expected to significantly improve emergency healthcare delivery and reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for critical treatment.