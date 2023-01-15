Employees' body to organise tanksgiving rally

Mandi, January 14
The New Pension Scheme Employees Association will soon organise a rally in Mandi to express gratitude toward the Congress-led state government for restoring the old pension scheme (OPS). The state government restored the old pension scheme in its first Cabinet meeting yesterday.
The association’s president Pradeep Thakur said around one lakh employees from across the state would attend the ‘Abhar’ rally. A meeting would be held on Sunday to decide the date and venue of the event, he added.
Thakur received a rousing welcome here today after he arrived from Shimla. His supporters carried him on shoulders during a march in the city. Calling it a historic decision, he thanked the Chief Minister and Congress.
