Employees give demand charter to Himachal government

NURPUR MARCH 24
A meeting of the Joint Advisory Committee of Non-Gazetted Employees Federation was held here on Thursday which was presided over by SDM Nurpur Anil Bhardwaj.
The meeting was convened to address the longstanding demands of the federation. Its president Rajesh Sahotra presented a charter of 31 demands before the administration. Officials of government departments were present at the meeting.
SDM Bhardwaj said the demand charter would be submitted to the government. Ashwani Kumar, Kangra district president of the NGO federation, thanked the government for establishing a communication between the government and employees which had been closed for a long time.
The federation’s demands include providing of government land for the construction of NGO bhavan at Nurpur, allocation of funds for the repair of residential colonies of employees, opening of a canteen on the premises of the mini-secretariat building, etc. —
