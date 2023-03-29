Employees not to be outsourced: Dy CM

Shimla, March 28
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today announced that no appointments would be made on the outsourced basis in the Jal Shakti Department in future.
Agnihotri, while responding to a cut motion on irrigation, water supply and sanitation, said that appointments would be made as per a policy to ensure that appointed individuals could become government employees. “There will be no appointments on the outsourced basis in Irrigation and Public Health Department in future. We will also see what needs to be done with the existing outsourced employees in the department,” he added.
He said that the government would not renew the agreement with Cleanways company, which had appointed employees on the outsourced basis in the Jal Shakti Department. “The company had appointed 2,322 people. There are several complaints that no recruitment criteria was followed. Its contract was till March 31 and the due payment till that date has been made to it,” he added.
Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal said that there was water shortage in his constituency despite the presence of the Gobind Sagar and Kol Dam reservoirs.
