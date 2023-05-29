Employees will back parties that support OPS, says association

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 28

The national body of employees seeking implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the country participated in the Abhar rally organised here today.

National Pension Scheme Employees Association president Vijay Kumar Bandhu, who was present in the rally, said six states — Himachal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal — have implemented the OPS. Karnataka, the seventh state, is going to implement it soon.

He said, “We are requesting the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce the implementation of the OPS. In case the Centre does not implement the OPS, the employees would favour only parties who are speaking for their rights. There are about 1 crore government employees across the country who are demanding the implementation of the OPS.”

“These employees have been the determining factor in Himachal and Karnataka Assembly polls. In case the union government implements the OPS the employees would support Narendra Modi in the next Lok Sabha elections,” he said.