Employers to be penalised if paid leave not given to staff on polling day

Shimla, May 29

To make sure that all employees across the state exercise their right to franchise and ensure maximum participation of voters, Maneesh Garg, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Himachal Pradesh, stated today that employers would be penalised if they do not give paid holiday to their staff on June 1 when the state would go for polls for the Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats.

The CEO, in a statement here stated: “A paid holiday has been declared on the polling day to enable all employees working in government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments to exercise their right to franchise. This will be a paid holiday for daily wage employees and also within the meaning of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.”

“This follows in line with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI). A notification has been issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh in this regard. These instructions will also be applicable to employees working in commercial and industrial establishments to which the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act does not apply,” the CEO said.

The Inspectorate of Factories has also drawn the attention of employers to the provision of Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, where a provision of grant of paid holiday to employees on the day of polling has been made.

The CEO said every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment and entitled to vote during the elections to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly, would be given a paid holiday on the day of polling.

“No deduction or reduction of wages of any such person would be made on account of such holiday,” he said.

“If any person is employed on the basis that he would not ordinarily receive wages for such a day, he shall nonetheless have to be paid the wages he would have drawn had not a holiday been granted to him on that day,” the CEO said.

“If an employer contravenes the provisions of the Act, action can be taken against him for the violation under the relevant provisions of law,” he said.

