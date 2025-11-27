Empowering minds Students learn about constitutional rights

The Department of Political Science, Centre of Excellence, Government Post Graduate College, Sanjauli, celebrated Constitution Day with a collective reading of the Preamble and a series of cultural and educational programmes.

The event opened with a Saraswati Vandana, followed by the joint recitation of the Preamble. Under the leadership of Piyush Sharma, a BA final-year student, an insightful presentation on “Constitutional Development and Rights of Persons with Disabilities” highlighted the evolving constitutional framework and the need for inclusive rights.

The cultural segment featured a patriotic dance led by BA final-year student Aditi, which stirred strong national pride among the audience. A thought-provoking skit, “What if our Fundamental Rights are taken away?”, prompted viewers to reflect on the significance of constitutional protections. The country’s rich cultural diversity was showcased through a modelling round based on the theme “Unity in Diversity.”

A documentary titled “India: From Princely States to a Nation”, created by students Deepika, Disha, Divyansh and Dhruv, effectively captured India’s transformation into a unified republic. This was followed by a vibrant performance of traditional nati, celebrating local Himachali culture.

Principal Bharti Bhagra, the chief guest, described the students’ efforts as inspiring and intellectually enriching. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Poonam Chandel, Head of the Department, who expressed gratitude to all participants and attendees.