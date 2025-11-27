DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Empowering minds Students learn about constitutional rights

Empowering minds Students learn about constitutional rights

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:58 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students mark Constitution Day at Government College, Sanjauli.
Advertisement

The Department of Political Science, Centre of Excellence, Government Post Graduate College, Sanjauli, celebrated Constitution Day with a collective reading of the Preamble and a series of cultural and educational programmes.

Advertisement

The event opened with a Saraswati Vandana, followed by the joint recitation of the Preamble. Under the leadership of Piyush Sharma, a BA final-year student, an insightful presentation on “Constitutional Development and Rights of Persons with Disabilities” highlighted the evolving constitutional framework and the need for inclusive rights.

Advertisement

The cultural segment featured a patriotic dance led by BA final-year student Aditi, which stirred strong national pride among the audience. A thought-provoking skit, “What if our Fundamental Rights are taken away?”, prompted viewers to reflect on the significance of constitutional protections. The country’s rich cultural diversity was showcased through a modelling round based on the theme “Unity in Diversity.”

Advertisement

A documentary titled “India: From Princely States to a Nation”, created by students Deepika, Disha, Divyansh and Dhruv, effectively captured India’s transformation into a unified republic. This was followed by a vibrant performance of traditional nati, celebrating local Himachali culture.

Principal Bharti Bhagra, the chief guest, described the students’ efforts as inspiring and intellectually enriching. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Poonam Chandel, Head of the Department, who expressed gratitude to all participants and attendees.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts