Empowering women top priority, says BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 27

The BJP is committed to women empowerment and 50 per cent reservation has been provided to women in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to increase their political participation, said BJP treasurer Sanjay Sood here today.

Sood, while addressing mediapersons, said the BJP government had created a safe environment for women in the state, and as a result Himachal ranks first in the participation of women labour force in the age group of 15 to 59 years.

He said so far 4.35 lakh families had been given LPG connections under the Mukhyamantri Grihini Suvidha Yojana and bus fares for women in HRTC buses had been reduced by 50 per cent.

Sood said that the Congress talked about respect for women but insulted them on the other hand. “It ignores rising atrocities on women in Congress-ruled states such as Rajasthan,” he added.