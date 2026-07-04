DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Empowering youth with job skills government’s priority: Dharmani

Empowering youth with job skills government’s priority: Dharmani

article_Author
Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 09:05 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani chairs a meeting at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district on Saturday.
Advertisement

To empower the youth with employment-oriented skills is the priority of the state government, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while chairing a meeting of senior department officers at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district on Saturday. He held detailed discussions on subjects related to technical education and skill development, laying specific emphasis on Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres being established in the state and strengthening skill academy centres. Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Dharmani said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state government was working to equip Himachal’s youth with skills suited to 21st-century requirements. He added that providing the youth with better opportunities for employment and self-employment was a priority. He asserted that the Chief Minister had in his Budget speech announced that a skill academy, a multi-skill centre and digital university would be established at Ghumarwin.

Advertisement

He said that these initiatives were aimed at providing the state’s youth with training in modern technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, vocational skills and industry-aligned competencies. He directed the officials to ensure that the construction of a skill development centre at Ghumarwin was completed by July 30. He added that this state-of-the-art centre, being developed at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore, would prove to be a significant initiative in connecting the youth with modern technologies and providing them with skill training aligned with current industrial needs.

Advertisement

Director of Technical Education Rohit Rathore, Deputy Directors Sanjeev Sahotra, Lalit Sharma and Ravinder Banyal, Joint Controller (Finance) Nag Singh Yadav, Joint Director Dinesh Sharma, General Manager of the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam Amit Kalthik, Principal of the ITI-Ghumarwin Janak Singh and instructors Kamal Dev and Karan Singh Dhatwalia also attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts