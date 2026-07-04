Empowering youth with job skills government’s priority: Dharmani

To empower the youth with employment-oriented skills is the priority of the state government, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while chairing a meeting of senior department officers at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district on Saturday. He held detailed discussions on subjects related to technical education and skill development, laying specific emphasis on Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres being established in the state and strengthening skill academy centres. Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar attended the meeting.

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Dharmani said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state government was working to equip Himachal’s youth with skills suited to 21st-century requirements. He added that providing the youth with better opportunities for employment and self-employment was a priority. He asserted that the Chief Minister had in his Budget speech announced that a skill academy, a multi-skill centre and digital university would be established at Ghumarwin.

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He said that these initiatives were aimed at providing the state’s youth with training in modern technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, vocational skills and industry-aligned competencies. He directed the officials to ensure that the construction of a skill development centre at Ghumarwin was completed by July 30. He added that this state-of-the-art centre, being developed at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore, would prove to be a significant initiative in connecting the youth with modern technologies and providing them with skill training aligned with current industrial needs.

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Director of Technical Education Rohit Rathore, Deputy Directors Sanjeev Sahotra, Lalit Sharma and Ravinder Banyal, Joint Controller (Finance) Nag Singh Yadav, Joint Director Dinesh Sharma, General Manager of the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam Amit Kalthik, Principal of the ITI-Ghumarwin Janak Singh and instructors Kamal Dev and Karan Singh Dhatwalia also attended the meeting.