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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Empty classrooms: Himachal college struggling for survival

Empty classrooms: Himachal college struggling for survival

A Rs 12-crore government college spread across 90 kanals has just 24 students, with its remote location emerging as its biggest hurdle

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Raghav Guleria
Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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The Chander Dhar Guleri Government Degree College at Haripur (Guler) in Kangra.
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A government degree college spread over nearly 90 kanals and built at a cost of around Rs 12 crore is struggling for survival, with just 24 students on its rolls.

The Chander Dhar Guleri Government Degree College at Haripur (Guler) in Kangra district currently has 20 girls and four boys. What was envisioned as an institution of higher learning in the historic Guler region has now reached a point where its revival appears nothing short of a herculean task.

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The college was started as a private institution in June 1994 but was taken over by the state government in April 2007 during the Virbhadra Singh regime. Its location, however, has remained its biggest handicap. The sprawling campus stands on a hill away from the main town and has continued to remain difficult to access, particularly for girl students.

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The controversy surrounding its location dates back years. When the foundation stone was laid in 2010 by then Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, he reportedly could not reach the site and the ceremony had to be held at the Senior Secondary School in the town. When the college was inaugurated in 2015, then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh too questioned the choice of location, observing that the Rs 12 crore spent on the project could perhaps have been used to establish two colleges, as expensive site development and protection walls had substantially pushed up the cost.

Today, the institution faces a double challenge — poor accessibility and inadequate student strength. Six teachers are currently posted for Arts, which has 19 students, Commerce, with two students and Non-Medical, with three.

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The college, which had once faced the prospect of closure, has received a possible lifeline through the efforts of the local MLA, who has pushed for the introduction of a Fine Arts wing from the next academic session.

Principal Dr Prabhat Sharma said courses in painting, vocal and instrumental music and Kathak could be introduced, but funds would be required to purchase equipment.

Ironically, even the college canteen, constructed at a cost of around Rs 50 lakh, remains locked for want of adequate student strength.

The institution’s location is particularly significant. Haripur-Guler is historically associated with the development of the world-renowned Kangra school of miniature painting. Local residents believe this cultural legacy could provide the college with a unique identity.

Atul Mahajan, president of the Vyapar Mandal, Haripur, said the proposed Fine Arts wing could be the institution’s best chance of survival. “For a college in the birthplace of Kangra miniature painting, Fine Arts can become its USP. The institution needs hand-holding before it is too late,” he said.

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