Encourage natural farming, Minister urges scientists

Nurpur, April 16

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar today presided over a farmers’ awareness camp-cum-kisan mela at Nagrota Surian in Jawali Assembly constituency of Kangra district.

He exhorted agriculture scientists to encourage farmers to adopt traditional and natural farming. He called upon them to address issues of farmers on their doorstep so that they could be benefited from farm technology.

Kumar said the government was working towards changing the structure of agriculture and animal husbandry sectors in the state in order to improve the financial status of farmers.

“As the Agriculture Minister, my endeavour is to boost traditional and organic farming along with reducing the use of chemical fertilizers. The state government will provide loans at 2 per cent interest rate to promote start-ups in agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture and fisheries sectors,” he added.

He said the state government was also going to start a ‘Him Unnati Yojana’ for the overall development of the agriculture sector. Under this scheme, clusters of milk, pulses, vegetables, fruits, flowers and cash crops would be formed according to the capacity of the respective area.

The Minister said the Agriculture, Horticulture, Jal Shakti, Animal Husbandry and Rural Development departments had been directed to make these works cluster-based. He said the government had planned to link women self-help groups with self-employment opportunities in rural areas. “The government will buy cow milk from farmers at Rs 80 and buffalo milk at Rs 100 per kg, from which different products will be prepared and sold in the market,” he added.

Talking on the state government’s plan to develop Kangra district as a tourism capital, Kumar said a tourism development scheme was being launched with a financial assistance of Rs 1,311 crore from Asian Development Bank.

The minister honoured local progressive farmers who were opting for natural farming and diversifying their farm crops.

Rahul Katoch, Deputy Director, Agriculture, briefed him about the departmental activities and schemes launched for the farmers. Scientists of the Krishi Vigyan Kendras, agriculture officers, veterinarians and officials of IFFCO Limited told farmers about some the use of fertilisers and latest information about agriculture and animal husbandry. — OC

