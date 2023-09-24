Encouraging regional films to promote Pahari dialect: Himachal Pradesh CM

Shimla, September 23
Film-makers from 20 countries and 22 states of India are participating in the 9th International Film Festival of Shimla at the historic Gaiety theatre here that began last evening. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the three-day event that would conclude tomorrow.
Sukhu laid emphasis on the production of regional films. He said, “The state government is making efforts to promote the Pahari dialect by encouraging regional film productions.”
Festival Director Pushp Raj Thakur said, “Films will be screened at the central jails at Kanda and Nahan. A special screening will be held at the Institute for Children with Special Abilities at Dhalli.”
Film-makers from the US, Belgium, Iran, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Turkey, Nepal, Egypt, Bangladesh, Italy, Poland, Argentina, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, France and Dubai are participating in the festival.
