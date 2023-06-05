Encroachments add to traffic woes

Encroachments by shopkeepers and vehicles parked along the roads are adding to the already acute traffic problem in Kangra town. The administration should take strict action against illegal parking and encroachments on roads to facilitate easy passage of vehicles. —Rajiv Sharma, Kangra

Buses parked on bypass

The Dharamsala bypass was constructed to decongest the city roads. However, it has become a parking spot for private buses, which hamper traffic in the area. The authorities should designate a place for parking these buses and take action against owners of the illegally parked vehicles. —Sanjeev Thakur, Dharamsala

Unhygienic toilets at shimla bus stand

Toilets on the bus stand premises in Shimla are usually in a very unhygienic condition. Besides causing inconvenience to commuters, foul smell emanating from these public toilets leaves a bad impression on thousands of tourists visiting the city. —Rohit Sharma, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]