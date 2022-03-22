Encroachments galore in Mandi

Encroachments by shopkeepers and vegetables vendors on pedestrian paths in Mandi town are causing a lot of inconvenience to residents and commuters. The Municipal Corporation authorities should take strict action against such shopkeepers and remove the encroachments from the pedestrian paths with immediate effect. — Rakesh, Mandi
Dingy public toilets at D’sala secretariat
The bathrooms at the mini secretariat of Dharamsala are generally out of water and emanate foul smell. The people visiting the mini secretariat face troubles in washing their hands. It is a sad state of affairs that toilets even in the mini secretariat, visited by hundreds of people daily, are stinking and without water. — Somnath, Kangra
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates
A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...
No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue
The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members
Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices
With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...
Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks
Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...
India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden
On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations ...