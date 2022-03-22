Encroachments galore in Mandi

Encroachments by shopkeepers and vegetables vendors on pedestrian paths in Mandi town are causing a lot of inconvenience to residents and commuters. The Municipal Corporation authorities should take strict action against such shopkeepers and remove the encroachments from the pedestrian paths with immediate effect. — Rakesh, Mandi

Dingy public toilets at D’sala secretariat

The bathrooms at the mini secretariat of Dharamsala are generally out of water and emanate foul smell. The people visiting the mini secretariat face troubles in washing their hands. It is a sad state of affairs that toilets even in the mini secretariat, visited by hundreds of people daily, are stinking and without water. — Somnath, Kangra

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com