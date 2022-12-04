Encroachments on Mandi highway causing mishaps

Our Correspondent

PALAMPUR, December 3

Despite the fact that several dozen accidents have taken place on the narrow Pathankot-Mandi National Highway near HP Agriculture University here, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is yet to remove encroachments which are a major traffic hazard. The NHAI has failed to follow the orders of the High Court.

Mushrooming encroachments on the highway in Palampur, Baijnath, Paprola, Nagrota Bagwan, Matour and Shahpur have become a cause for concern. The width of the highway passing through various towns of Kangra district has reduced considerably because of unauthorised constructions, posing threat to pedestrians and motorists.

In the past one year, around 30 unauthorised shops have come up near the university, Banuri, Sungal and Aweri on the highway.

Many accidents have taken place on this stretch. Similarly, several tin sheds and makeshift shops have also come up on the either side of the bridge on the Baner near Samloti. Despite public protests, the NHAI has failed to initiate any action.

A senior officer of the NHAI said he had already served notice on violators. “We have also informed the sub-divisional magistrates of Palampur, Nagrota Bagwan, Baijnath and Shahpur and the deputy superintendents of police of the areas where such properties have come up. However, the NHAI hasn’t been provided police force to remove encroachments.”