Encroachments removed at Kasol

Kullu: The district administration has geared up to remove encroachments made in the district. Following the orders of the High Court, committees were formed to identify encroachments. The employees of the NHAI, Revenue, Forests and PWD are members of the committees. The administration vacated 27 temporary kiosks at Kasol in the Manikaran valley on Friday.
