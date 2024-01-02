Encroachments to be removed in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 1

The Shimla MC has decided to act tough against encroachments (footpaths, pedestrian pathways roadsides) by vendors in different wards of the city. A town vending committee would be constituted for the purpose.

The issue was highlighted by councillors from different wards during a Shimla MC House meeting held recently. The councillors rued that vendors without any licence or registration have been encroaching upon public places, roads, steps and even drains in different parts of the city. With barely any check on the illegal activity, the practice has not only been continuing but flourishing in different wards in the city.

“These encroachments by vendors have been posing hindrance in mobility of pedestrians as well as commuters. When confronted for blocking the pathways or roadsides, they start arguing with residents,” said a councillor.

Bhupender Attri, Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner, said, “A town vending committee would be constituted and encroachment by vendors, who have been operating without licence, would be removed soon. The matter has been brought to the notice of the MC. After removal of encroachment by vendors, new vending zones would be allotted while keeping in mind their holding capacity and inconvenience caused to people.” The Commissioner said illegal makeshift structures would also be removed.

Attri added, “Apart from it, illegal constructions which are in violation of building bylaws would also be removed. The notices to that effect have already been issued and demolition drive would begin soon to remove illegal constructions. The land vacated after the removal of illegal structures will be used for development works and generate revenue for the corporation.”

