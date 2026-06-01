Endangered Bengal Tiger spotted in Paonta forest

In a significant development highlighting the ecological richness and improving health of forests in Sirmaur district, an endangered Bengal tiger has been recorded in the forest area of Paonta Sahib. The big cat was captured in a camera trap installed by the Forest Department on Monday evening, marking a rare and encouraging wildlife sighting in the region.

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The Bengal tiger, listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, enjoys the highest level of legal protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Its presence is widely regarded as an indicator of a healthy and well-balanced ecosystem.

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Following the camera trap footage, a team of forest officials conducted an extensive survey of the area on Tuesday to verify the animal’s presence. During the inspection, officials found fresh claw marks on several trees spread across nearly 500 hectares of forest, providing further evidence of the tiger’s movement in the area.

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While a Bengal tiger had earlier been photographed inside Simbalbara Wildlife Sanctuary, part of Col Sher Jung National Park, in 2023, forest officials said this is the first confirmed sighting of the animal deep within the surrounding forest landscape. The sanctuary is located about 7 km from the site where the latest evidence was recorded.

Local residents had reportedly claimed to have seen a tiger in the area over the past year, but those reports could not be officially verified until now. Preliminary assessments suggest the animal may have dispersed from the nearby Rajaji landscape in Uttarakhand, though forest authorities are continuing investigations to establish its origin.

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Bengal tigers are apex predators that primarily prey on large herbivores such as sambar and blue bull. They require dense vegetation for stalking prey and dependable water sources, making their presence a strong indicator of suitable habitat conditions. Although officials did not find any recent animal carcasses during their survey, the presence of numerous vultures in the vicinity, which typically feed on leftover prey, further suggested the tiger’s presence.

Assistant Conservator of Forests, Paonta Sahib, Aditya Sharma, described the sighting as a positive sign for wildlife conservation. He said the tiger’s presence reflected the existence of a healthy ecosystem while also underscoring the need for enhanced protection measures. Sharma added that efforts would be initiated to pursue declaration of the area as a tiger reserve, enabling access to greater central assistance for habitat protection and conservation management.

He further said nomadic Gujjar and Gaddi groups, who seasonally settle near the forest, would be advised to avoid the area to minimise disturbance to the animal. Tigers are solitary creatures that generally avoid human contact and prefer undisturbed forest habitats.