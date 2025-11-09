DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Endline survey in 480 Nipun Lakshya Schools completed

Endline survey in 480 Nipun Lakshya Schools completed

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:59 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
Students participate in the Nipun Lakshya endline survey.
The Samagra Shiksha, Himachal Pradesh, has successfully completed the endline survey of Classes I and II in 480 Nipun Lakshya Schools aimed at assessing the impact of academic interventions on students’ learning outcomes. Conducted on November 6 and 7, the survey evaluated the effectiveness of the Nipun Lakshya programme in strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy skills among young learners.

The assessment covered multiple domains of child development, including cognitive, language and literacy, physical, social-emotional and aesthetic and cultural growth. Prior to the survey, teachers were oriented on its framework and methodology to ensure effective implementation.

The findings will help identify areas needing further attention and guide the next phase of academic interventions. The Nipun Lakshya programme seeks to develop selected schools into models of quality primary education, emphasising innovative teaching practices and community participation. To achieve this, teachers are being given specialised training and ongoing academic support while parents and local communities are actively engaged to foster a nurturing learning environment.

