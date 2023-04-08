Enforce rules strictly to check accidents, Pratibha Singh tells officials

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 7

A meeting of the Parliamentary Road Safety Committee was held here yesterday under the chairmanship of MP Pratibha Singh. Various measures to prevent road accidents were discussed at the meeting.

Initiate steps Comprehensive safety measures should be taken in all areas prone to accidents in the district to prevent mishaps. Pratibha Singh, Member of Parliament

The MP said, “Comprehensive safety measures should be taken in all accident-prone areas of the district to prevent mishaps.” She directed the departments concerned, especially the police, to enforce the traffic rules strictly to prevent accidents.

Officials of the Public Works Department were directed to expedite the repair of roads, especially in accident-prone areas. “The issue of giving 25 per cent of the challan revenue to the district police will be taken up with the authorities concerned so that the police can work towards road safety,” she added.

Regional Transport Officer Krishan Chand said the department organised 72 programmes to sensitise people about road safety. “Black spots have been identified at 373 places and these are being rectified. Twenty-six persons died in 65 accidents this year, while 65 were injured,” he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Chand said an integrated traffic management system would be installed at seven places in the district. The work had already been completed at three places. In all, 23,500 challans had been issued this year so far.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, ADM Ashwini Kumar, SDMs of various subdivisions, officials of the NHAI and the PWD also attended the meeting.