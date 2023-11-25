Enforce traffic rules strictly, DGP tells SPs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 24

DGP Sanjay Kundu has expressed displeasure over low rate of traffic violation challans in six districts this year as compared to last year (till October). The districts, which have seen reduction in the number of challans are Bilaspur, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Shimla.

The DGP, in a letter written to the SPs of these districts, has stressed that effective enforcement of traffic rules and regulations plays a crucial role in reducing road accidents. The DGP further wrote that a Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) also monitors the traffic enforcement measures, and it has adversely commented on the low rate of traffic violation challans issued by HP Police.

Among these districts, Shimla has seen the maximum dip in number of challans.

