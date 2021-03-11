Enforcement Directorate takes over Mandi liquor tragedy probe

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a probe into the January 19 spurious liquor tragedy at Sundernagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh and taken into its custody the entire record related to the incident that had left seven persons dead.

The HP Police’s anti-money laundering cell is also learnt to have shared probe details with the ED for further investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The viscera reports of the deceased had revealed that methyl alcohol was used in place of ethyl alcohol to prepare the liquor, which led to the casualties.

The police had constituted a special investigation team to probe the inter-state racket and arrested 25 persons. The police’s anti-money laundering cell registered cases against 17 persons under various sections of the IPC and the Excise Act. The probe had found that the liquor was illegally bottled in Hamirpur while the raw material was procured from outside HP.

