Engage youth in election process: Chief Electoral Officer

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 18

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg on Saturday said as the number of young voters had increased considerably, innovative measures needed to be adopted to engage them in the polling process by means of social media and other such platforms. He was addressing a review meeting on poll preparedness for the coming Assembly elections here.

All District Election Officers and SPs from the state gave detailed presentations pertaining to the poll preparedness in their districts, in which multiple issues were discussed and highlighted.

