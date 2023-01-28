Engg colleges, ITIs to 'have new courses'

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 27

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said yesterday that new technical courses would be started in polytechnics, ITIs and engineering colleges to provide employment to the youth. The state government was working in this direction. He added that the government was also going to bring a new employment policy.

Thakur said, “The government is trying to bring major changes in the education policy and the system so that poor children can get equal opportunities to study. Rajiv Gandhi Model Day-boarding Schools will be opened in all Assembly constituencies of the state in a phased manner.”

Earlier, Thakur unfurled the national flag and took the salute from an impressive march-past taken out by the police, Home Guards and NCC contingents.

In Lahaul and Spiti district, Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta presided over the district-level Republic Day function. Earlier, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh was to preside over this function but he could not reach in time due to a road blockade near the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway. The Deputy Commissioner unfurled the national flag.

He said, “January 26 is a proud day for all Indians. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect and the country’s dream of democracy came true.” The minister paid tribute to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle.