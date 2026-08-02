The office of the Engineer-in-Chief (Projects) of the state Jal Shakti Department (JSD) has been re-established at Fatehpur in Kangra district, nearly eight years after it was shifted to Mandi during the previous BJP government.

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Deputy Chief Minister and Jal Shakti Minister Mukesh Agnihotri formally dedicated the restored office on Saturday, stating that it would begin functioning from Monday. He said renovation of the office building was underway and would be completed shortly.

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The office was originally established during the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government to oversee major irrigation, flood control and other key Jal Shakti Department projects. It was shifted to Mandi in 2018-19 during the Jai Ram Thakur government.

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Agnihotri said the restoration of the office would strengthen monitoring and execution of irrigation and flood-control works across the state, ensuring faster implementation of ongoing projects. He added that the office would exercise operational and technical control over major schemes, including the Shah Nehar Project, Phinna Singh Irrigation Project, Sidhatha Irrigation Project and the proposed Sukhahaar Project in Kangra district.

Local MLA and Himachal Pradesh State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Bhuvneshwar (Bhawani) Singh Pathania welcomed the move and thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Agnihotri for restoring the office to its original location. He said he had raised the issue with the Chief Minister, who had announced the office’s re-establishment during his visit to Fatehpur on April 24 this year.

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During his visit, Agnihotri also inspected the construction of the Rs 3.70-crore bus stand at Fatehpur. He directed officials to expedite the work and ensure that the project is completed by October or November this year.