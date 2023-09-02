Enhance bed capacity at Kullu regional hospital

Patients are forced to get treatment on floors in the regional hospital at Kullu due to a lack of space in various wards. The bed capacity of the hospital should be increased proportionately to cope with the increasing number of patients. The amenities of allied health centres should also be enhanced to deal with the pressure on the hospital. Karan, kullu

Trees posing no danger being felled in Shimla

it is distressing to see people cutting down trees posing no danger to their houses after the government recently relaxed the norms for felling trees that could threaten life and property. Even as the state reels under an unprecedented disaster, some people refuse to look beyond their own interests. The authorities concerned should take strict action against such people. Santosh, shimla

Expedite construction of Bhubu tunnel

the government should expedite the construction of the Bhubu tunnel to provide an alternative route for connecting the Pathankot-Manali highway. The tunnel proposal has been hanging fire for many decades. The shortage of essential commodities due to the blockage of the Kullu-Mandi National Highway following heavy rains in the recent past has again highlighted the necessity of having an alternative route. Balak Ram, kullu

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Kullu