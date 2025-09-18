Enhance security at Jakhu temple, National Security Guard team asks Shimla administration

A National Security Guard (NSG) team, which was in Shimla on a three-day visit, has suggested to the district administration to enhance security at the famous Lord Hanuman Temple at Jakhu.

Advertisement

According to reports, a three-member NSG team reached Shimla on Monday and inspected the premises of the temple for two days. The team was accompanied by the officials of the district administration and the district police. It thoroughly inspected the temple premises and conducted exercises. After completing inspection, the federal agency came to a conclusion that the security of the temple should be enhanced and later communicated its observation to the district administration.

Though the Lord Hanuman Temple in Jakhu was the priority of the NSG team, it also inspected the Annadale area in Shimla on Wednesday before leaving Shimla. However, the team didn’t give any suggestion regarding the security arrangements at Annadale.

Advertisement

The NSG is conducting similar exercises and inspections across the country following the Operation Sindoor. SDM, Shimla (Urban), Oshin Sharma said that the NSG team gave suggestions verbally but the higher NSG authorities were expected to send the suggestions in writting to the district administration soon. She added that the Deputy Commissioner would consider its suggestions after the letter from the NSG authorities was received and take a decision to enhance the security on the temple premises.