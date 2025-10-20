DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Enjoy festival with safety in mind

Enjoy festival with safety in mind

According to the issued directions, unauthorised manufacturing and sale of illegally imported firecrackers have been completely prohibited

Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
Additional District Magistrate Amit Mehra has issued strict directives to ensure effective compliance with the guidelines received from the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives to prevent any untoward incidents caused by firecrackers.

According to the issued directions, unauthorised manufacturing and sale of illegally imported firecrackers have been completely prohibited. Firecracker vendors have been instructed to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Explosives Rules, 2008, and the specific conditions of their licenses.

The sale of chlorate-based firecrackers has been banned, except for colourful star matches and roll-dot caps and such items must be stored only in designated compartments.The ADM directed that no firecrackers should be sold to children under 18 years of age.

