Ensure 100% registration of migrants: SP

Hamirpur, April 19
The district police will remain on high alert and keep a vigil on suspicious activities. This was stated by Dr Akriti Sharma, Superintendent of Police, here today while addressing meeting of joint advisory and welfare committee and crime review.
She directed all police station heads to ensure that 100 per cent registration of migrant labour was done in the district. She said that most of criminal activities could be checked once identity of migrants is enlisted with the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’