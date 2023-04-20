Ensure 100% registration of migrants: SP

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 19

The district police will remain on high alert and keep a vigil on suspicious activities. This was stated by Dr Akriti Sharma, Superintendent of Police, here today while addressing meeting of joint advisory and welfare committee and crime review.

She directed all police station heads to ensure that 100 per cent registration of migrant labour was done in the district. She said that most of criminal activities could be checked once identity of migrants is enlisted with the police.