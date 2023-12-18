Ensure conducive environment for industries: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 17

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said demanded a conducive environment for industries in the state.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “The mafia is threatening the industries running in the state. As a result, they are giving ultimatum to industry leave the state and Chief Minister is trying to woo investors by going to Dubai.”

Thakur said, “It lies with the government to create a conducive environment for industries in the state.”

“Before setting up a business in any state, industrialists first get the survey done and study the state of affairs there. The laws have been tightened, concessions have been abolished and additional taxes are being imposed rather than giving subsidies,” said the Leader of Opposition. He further added, “When the BJP was in power, Himachal was amongst the top hill states in the ease of doing business index.”

