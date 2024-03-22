Ensure data entry of employees before April 7: DC

Shimla, March 21
District Election Officer -cum- Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap today presided over a one-day training camp regarding DICE (District Information System for Election) web software at the DC office here.
During the workshop, he said all departments and Drawing and Disbursement Officers should ensure the uploading of data of all officers and employees through the DICE web software before April 7.
“If any department faces difficulty in this regard, then that department should contact their respective Sub Divisional Officer’s office and work in this direction,” he added.
He instructed all nodal officers to provide training to the officers and employees at all subdivision levels of the district before March 23 .
National Informatics Center, Shimla, provided detailed information about the DICE web software to the nodal officers.
