Ensure data entry of employees before April 7: DC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 21

District Election Officer -cum- Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap today presided over a one-day training camp regarding DICE (District Information System for Election) web software at the DC office here.

During the workshop, he said all departments and Drawing and Disbursement Officers should ensure the uploading of data of all officers and employees through the DICE web software before April 7.

“If any department faces difficulty in this regard, then that department should contact their respective Sub Divisional Officer’s office and work in this direction,” he added.

He instructed all nodal officers to provide training to the officers and employees at all subdivision levels of the district before March 23 .

National Informatics Center, Shimla, provided detailed information about the DICE web software to the nodal officers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla