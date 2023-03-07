Ensure Himachal’s law and order does not collapse ‘like in Punjab’, Anurag Thakur tells CM Sukhu

PTI

Hamirpur (HP), March 7

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday urged Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to ensure that law and order in the state does not collapse like in Punjab.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Thakur called the Manikaran clash “shocking” and said Sukhu is shouldering a new responsibility and “should tread carefully”.

Four people were injured in a clash between pilgrims from neighbouring Punjab and local residents during a fair in Manikaran town, officials said on Monday.

Thakur said Sukhu needs to pay attention so that the state’s law and order situation does not break down like it has in Punjab.

The BJP leader also accused the state’s Congress-led government of taking many unpopular and anti-people decisions.

The government has shut institutions set up by the previous BJP regime, Thakur said, and called these actions unethical and uncalled for.

The Congress government has shut the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, which used to provide jobs to the unemployed. Even the Old Pension Scheme has not been fully restored yet, Thakur added.

The Union Sports and Youth Affairs minister was in Hamirpur for the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh, which he called the main source of development for hidden sports talents across the country.

India’s villages and panchayats have many unique talents at the grassroots level who just need a platform to be discovered and the ‘mahakumbh’ is a unique effort in that direction, he added.

Thakur gave away prizes worth Rs 50 lakh during the event, which witnessed 2,300 teams from the 17 assembly segments in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency taking part in five competitions.