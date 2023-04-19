Ensure identification of nomads, says NGO

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 18

Nomadic families living in slums across the state, especially in Kangra district, have become a matter of concern for the society as most of them don’t possess any identity proof, such as Aadhaar cards or ration cards.

Chairperson of NGO Samarpan Anita Sharma has appealed to the state government to frame a policy to ensure proper identification of such persons by simplifying the process of getting ID proofs and making Aadhaar cards mandatory for them. She has demanded proper identification and monitoring of their activities.

She said members of these families were found involved in thefts and other suspicious activities in nearby areas, but in the absence of ID proofs, tracking their activities was not easy.