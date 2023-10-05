Ensure POCSO Act is adhered to: High Court to DGP

Our Correspondent

Shimla, October 4

The HP High court has directed the Principal Secretary (Home) and the DGP to issue necessary instructions to all investigating officers in the state to adhere to the provisions of the POCSO Act.

Justice Virender Singh took serious note of an incident of violation of the provisions of the POCSO Act that prohibit the disclosure of identification details of a child victim. The court observed that “similar directions are required to be issued to Judicial Officers dealing with cases under the POCSO Act in Himachal.”

Child victim’s details mentioned in rape case In a rape case, the investigating officer mentioned the details of the mother of a child victim in his report

The status report also mentioned the name of the school where the child victim was studying

The court passed the order while dealing with the bail application of a rape accused. During the course of hearing in the rape case, the investigating officer filed the status report mentioning the entire details of the mother of the child victim. The status report also mentioned the name of the school where the child victim was studying.

Besides, the trial court had also mentioned the complete details of the mother of the child victim at the time of recording her statement when she appeared as a witness. When the child victim appeared before the trial court, the name of her school was duly mentioned.

However, as per Section 33 (7) of the POCSO Act, the trail court shall ensure that the identity of the child is not disclosed at any time during the course of investigation or trial, which also includes the identity of the child’s family, school, relatives, neighbourhood or any other information by which the identity of the child may be revealed.

