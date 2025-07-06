DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ensure proper arrangements for apple season: Minister to officials

Ensure proper arrangements for apple season: Minister to officials

Education Minister Rohit Thakur visits the Ubadesh region under Kotkhai sub-division in Shimla district
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
Education Minister Rohit Thakur.
Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said all arrangements will be ensured by the government during the coming apple season so that orchardists do not face any inconvenience while taking their produce to the market.

During his visit to the Ubadesh region under Kotkhai sub-division in Shimla district, the minister instructed the SDM and top officials of Public Works Department, Electricity Department and other important departments to ensure that all arrangements are made and to keep the system in order.

He said during the two-and-a-half years of the present Congress government, unprecedented development had been ensured in the Ubadesh region, including the construction of roads. “Besides, 136 new roads have been passed in the Assembly constituency, which is the highest in the state. In the apple belt, construction of roads here is an important task, which facilitates gardeners in transporting their crops to the market in time. Health, education and other facilities are easily available to the villagers living in remote areas,” he added.

“Besides, the work for a fire station is in progress in Chamain. The Gumma-Baghi road was damaged during the 2023 natural disaster. Rs 8 crore have been sanctioned for the reconstruction and repair of this entire road,” Thakur said. He added that during the tenure of the present government, five roads have been passed in Ratnari panchayat and the 6-km Banadigad to Sundar Nagar road has been sent to NABARD for funding.

“Twenty-five different projects are being constructed under the Jal Shakti Department at a cost of Rs 3.40 crore. The Ghansidhar to Bagi Ratnari and Kyarvi panchayat drinking water scheme is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1.88 crore and it will be completed soon,” he said.

The minister announced to give Rs 5 lakh for the first phase for the construction of a community hall in Ratnari.

