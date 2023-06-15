Ensure quality work in PWD projects: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has stressed the need for ensuring high-quality construction work in all Public Works department (PWD) projects. He today held a virtual meeting with PWD officials.

Rs 97 cr to decongest Circular Road in Shimla n The government has sanctioned Rs 97 crore to decongest the Circular Road in Shimla

n Rs 4 crore has been allocated for the maintenance of roads in apple-growing areas and Rs 6.50 crore for the Theog bypass

Sukhu said that the state government had sanctioned 62 roads to be constructed at a cost of Rs 336 crore. He instructed the PWD to prioritise the construction of tunnels under new road projects, which in turn would save the time and money of commuters. He also stressed the construction of ropeways in the state.

Sukhu said that Rs 10 crore would be provided for the conversion of the Tutikandi parking-cum-commercial complex into an office space by relocating some government offices.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-3. He said that the detailed project reports (DPRs) of 45 roads having an estimated cost of Rs 422 crore had been approved for the state and tenders had been awarded for 44 roads.

He said that the DPRs of 256 more roads to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2,662 crore had been sent to the Union Government for approval. “Around 644 km of roads will be constructed using the FDR technique and 499 km of roads with the help of a cement sub-base technique. The construction of 14 bridges was also awaiting the approval of the Central Government,” he added.

Sukhu said that under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund, the DPRs of four roads worth Rs 248 crore had been sent to the Central Government for approval. The DPRs of five additional roads were being prepared.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasised on ensuring quality in all departmental works. He highlighted various activities of the department undertaken in the past six months.