Ensure regular lifting of garbage from bins

In the absence of regular lifting of garbage from dustbins placed at various spots on the Mall Road in Shimla, monkeys litter it in the area. The local Municipal Corporation should take care of getting garbage removed regularly so that the city remains clean.

Radha, Shimla

Deaths due to scrub typhus worrisome

The increasing number of scrub typhus cases and deaths is a cause for concern. Scrub typhus can be controlled with timely medication and so the rising number of deaths due to the disease is worrisome. Steps should be taken to ensure patients suffering from the disease get timely treatment.

Ramesh, Shimla

Shortage of LPG

TheSunni area in Shimla district is facing a shortage of LPG cylinders. Due to a huge back log, consumers are finding it tough to get cylinders. The authorities concerned should look into the issue and provide relief to consumers.

Pankaj, Sunni

