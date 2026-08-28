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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ensure regular LPG supply in Shimla's Kotkhai within a week, says minister

Ensure regular LPG supply in Shimla's Kotkhai within a week, says minister

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:13 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur presides over a meeting with district administration officials in Shimla on Thursday.
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur no Thursday directed the department concerned as well as the district administration to ensure that the problem of LPG cylinder supply being faced by the people of the Kotkhai area in Shimla was resolved within a week. He chaired a high-level review meeting to ensure smooth and regular LPG supply in the Kotkhai area. The minister asserted that people should not face problems due to the shortage of cooking gas during the apple season and negligence at any level would not be tolerated. He also directed the officials to take necessary action to connect some panchayats in the Kotkhai area to Narkanda Gas Agency, further strengthening the gas supply system in the region. He urged them to complete all formalities in this regard on priority.

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The meeting was informed that there were about 15,400 LPG connections in the Kotkhai area and about 1,200 in the Kalbog area. “Of these, 600 consumers have been supplied with gas while a backlog of around 600 connections remains. To clear the backlog, a vehicle was dispatched on Thursday to deliver 250 LPG cylinders,” they officials said.

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Thakur said that a proposal had been received to open a new gas agency at Gumma. He directed the department concerned to complete the necessary formalities soon. He ordered the officials to invite applications for a new gas agency in the Kalbog area so that local residents could get regular gas supply.

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The officials informed the minister that the process of gas supply without a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) had created several practical difficulties. In this regard, instructions had been received from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to provide additional LPG loads.

The officials stated that gas supply problems in the Kalbag area had persisted for the past three months.

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The minister directed the officials to address the backlogged areas on priority and ensure timely gas supply to consumers. He added that gas supply to 500 connections had been restored in the Khanneti-Purag area and the situation should be normalised in the remaining areas as well.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap assured the minister that the district administration would resolve the issue within the stipulated time. He also called for effective coordination with the departments to ensure regular supply.

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