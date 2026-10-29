Ensure ring road for Palampur under 20-year master plan: Hoteliers

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Palampur in Kangra district has urged the authorities concerned to incorporate a ring road, modern waste-management facilities, improved tourism infrastructure and heritage-sensitive construction norms into the town’s proposed 20-year Development Master Plan.

The recommendations were submitted at a meeting between Rajan Kotru, convener of the Future Master Planning Working Group of the Himalayan Institute for Transformative Actions (HITA), and a delegation of the association led by president Vinay Sharma at Palampur on Wednesday.

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Sharma, an architect by profession, stressed the need for a strategically planned ring road to ease traffic congestion and accommodate the anticipated growth in vehicle density. The association also flagged its demand for modern garbage collection, segregation and processing facilities on the outskirts of Palampur town, preferably in the Changar region, subject to environmental safeguards and technical feasibility.

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To promote tourism, the association also suggested a Tourist Information and Facilitation Centre near Parour to provide the visitors with information on accommodation, sightseeing, trekking routes, adventure activities and local culture. The association members also called for expediting the work on the proposed Palampur-Thathri-Chunja Glacier ropeway project and developing designated trekking routes with adequate safety measures. Fire safety in hotels was another key concern raised by the association.

The members suggested exploring common firefighting water reservoirs and distribution networks for designated hotel clusters to address water-storage requirements reportedly exceeding 40,000 litres for some properties.

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The members highlighted concerns over unplanned construction and increasing urban density and sought a comprehensive architectural and urban-design framework to preserve Palampur’s traditional character, natural landscape and green spaces. They stressed the need for adequate parking and organised commercial zones.

The association members said that integrated planning was essential to balance tourism-led economic growth with environmental conservation, public safety and the quality of life of local residents. Other representatives of the hospitality sector also attended the meeting.