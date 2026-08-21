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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ensure time-bound disposal of Forest Conservation Act cases in Chamba, says DC

Ensure time-bound disposal of Forest Conservation Act cases in Chamba, says DC

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:16 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal presides over a meeting to review the status of Forest Conservation Act cases in Chamba district.
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Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal has directed the officials concerned to ensure time-bound disposal of all pending cases regarding the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) permissions for various development projects in Chamba district. He issued the directions while chairing a meeting on the FCA-related cases under Dalhousie and Churah forest divisions at the NIC in Chamba. Repaswal directed the Forest Department officials to complete all necessary formalities in pending cases within the stipulated time and forward these for approval without delay. He also stressed the need for better inter-departmental coordination to speed up the process.

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The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to expedite forest-related clearances for projects being undertaken under the Forest Rights Committee framework, particularly the construction of cow shelters, parking facilities and link roads at the panchayat level.

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The meeting also reviewed the progress of various projects. Officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the current status of the pending permission cases and the reasons for delay. Repaswal directed the officials to remove bottlenecks and ensure the early resolution of the cases.

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Divisional Forest Officer, Dalhousie, Kuldeep Jamwal; DFO, Churah, Sushil Kumar; PWD Executive Engineer Joginder Kumar, Kanav Badotra and District Sports Officer Rupesh Kumar attended the meeting.

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