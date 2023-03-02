Ensure timely completion of projects, Chamba DC tells officials

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 1

Taking cognisance of the delayed completion of various projects under the Pangi tribal development block, Deputy Commissioner DC Rana has directed the Deputy Director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), to take necessary action in the matter.

He presided over a meeting of the block development officers (BDOs) and officials of the DRDA and the Planning Department to review the progress of projects in various development blocks on Tuesday.

He asked the BDOs to review the targets set under credit linkage to various self-help groups every week. He also issued instructions for the collection of data regarding cases related to the Forest Conservation Act.

Reviewing the construction of anganwari buildings, Rana set a target of completing the 18 buildings approved under the first phase by March 31.

The BDOs must ensure that various projects were completed in a time-bound manner, he said. He also instructed the BDOs to regularly inspect the ongoing works at the panchayat level.