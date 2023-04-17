Ensure timely completion of projects: Governor to officials

Our Correspondent

Una, April 16

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today reviewed the progress of developmental works and government schemes of various district level departments at the Zila Parishad conference hall here today.

Addressing officials at the meeting, the Governor said, “The overall performance of the state government is judged on the basis of the implementation of schemes at the grass root level by district-level officials so that maximum people benefit. Officials must ensure that works are completed within the stipulated time period while ensuring good quality and services.”

The Governor stressed on the need to create public awareness about schemes of each and every department, laying emphasis on drug de-addiction besides promotion of natural farming and cultivation of coarse grains. He added that officials should study schemes in detail and give feedback to their seniors in case they find difficulties in their implementation.

The Governor said, “Himachal is also known as ‘Dev Bhoomi’, which means there is no scope of illegal activities in the state, including drug abuse.”

He called upon all sections of society to fight the social menace. He distributed nutrition kits among beneficiaries of the Mother and Chile Welfare Department.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma briefed the Governor on development of major ongoing projects, including Una to Talwara rail line and facilities at Mata Chintpurni shrine.

The Governor also presided over a district-level meeting on Tuberculosis Free India campaign. He said people, who had been cured of the TB infection, should be encouraged to act as ambassadors for those fighting the disease so that the latter get motivated by their experiences.

Shukla directed officials to ensure that there was no shortage of medicines under the campaign and outreach activities be stepped up to identify and treat any left-out TB cases.

On the occasion, the Governor released the annual report of District Red Cross Society. He also gave away cheques amounting to Rs 1.2 lakh to six winners of the Red Cross Raffle draw.

Later, the Governor visited the Chinnmastika Kusth Ashram and interacted with members of all 40 families living there. All had been cured of the leprosy disease. He said that these persons should be rehabilitated in society.