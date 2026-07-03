Ensure zero waiting time for diagnostic services: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Health Department to work towards achieving a zero waiting period for diagnostic services such as CT scans, X-rays and ultrasounds, ensuring timely and hassle-free healthcare for patients.

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While presiding over a meeting with the Diagnostic Departments of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and Super Specialty Hospital, Chamiyana, here today, the Chief Minister also sought suggestions and support from doctors to further strengthen diagnostic services and realise the goal of zero waiting time for patients.

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“The state government is providing the required manpower and modern diagnostic equipment, and the department must make concerted efforts to eliminate waiting time for these essential services,” he said. He reiterated that the present state government remains committed to upgrading health infrastructure and delivering quality healthcare to every citizen.

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Sukhu said the state government is filling vacant posts of medical, paramedical and technical staff on a priority basis to provide world-class healthcare services within the state, thereby reducing the need for patients to travel outside Himachal Pradesh for advanced treatment.

Responding to the demand raised by doctors of IGMC, the Chief Minister assured that a 256-slice CT scan machine would be provided shortly. He assured that there was no dearth of funds for the health and education sectors and the government will extend all possible support to strengthen public healthcare and serve the people of the State.

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Sukhu said that the state government was comprehensively strengthening healthcare infrastructure across all government medical colleges. He informed that Rs 3,000 crore had been earmarked for the procurement of high-end medical equipment comparable to that available at AIIMS, New Delhi. These advanced machines would be installed not only in medical colleges but also in district, zonal and other civil hospitals across the state to enhance access to quality healthcare, he added.

Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Secretary (Health) M Sudha Devi, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Director of Health Services Dr Gopal Beri and other senior officers were present during the meeting.