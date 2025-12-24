Ensuring Congress win in 2027 poll my objective: Himachal president

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president and Renuka MLA Vinay Kumar said his objective was to ensure that the Congress retained power in the 2027 Assembly elections. Addressing Congress workers at Pachhad on his arrival in Rajgarh on yesterday evening, he said in order to meet this objective, he would review the organisation down to the booth level and ensure that party committees function on the ground rather than remaining confined to paper.

Touching upon political challenges, Vinay Kumar stated that during “Operation Lotus”, he too was approached with various inducements by the BJP, but he chose to remain firm to his principles. He informed party workers that organisational appointments at the district and block levels would be made soon, followed by the formation of the state executive.

Pointing out that the Congress is currently in opposition in 28 Assembly segments of the state, the PCC president said strengthening the organisation in these constituencies would be the party’s immediate priority. He called upon Pachhad Congress workers to remain united and committed to rebuilding the party with a strong grassroots foundation.

The HPCC president recalled his political journey, from once seeking a party ticket with the support of senior leaders to now holding the responsibility of distributing tickets within the Congress organisation.

Vinay Kumar said nearly 13 years ago, when he stepped into active politics, senior leaders had to recommend his name for a Congress ticket. “Time has come full circle. The same journey has now placed me in a position where I have to shoulder the responsibility of allocating tickets for the party,” he remarked, underlining the changing phases of political life.

Vinay Kumar’s visit to Rajgarh marked his first interaction with party workers in the area after assuming charge as state Congress president. He received a warm welcome from local leaders and workers.

During his address, he noted that after Dr YS Parmar, he is only the second leader from Sirmaur district to be entrusted with this significant organisational responsibility. He also acknowledged that several senior Congress leaders from the district had served multiple terms as MLAs but never held this post, while clarifying that his observation should not be viewed in a negative light.

Sharing insights from his recent meeting with the party high command in Delhi, Vinay Kumar said that in response to Rahul Gandhi’s query, he had proposed replicating the “Renuka Congress model” across Himachal Pradesh.