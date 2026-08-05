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Home / Himachal Pradesh / ENT equipment defunct, two Chamba kids given one-year dates for ear surgery at Tanda hospital

ENT equipment defunct, two Chamba kids given one-year dates for ear surgery at Tanda hospital

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:09 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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The families of two children from Chamba held a protest after they were given year-long dates for ear surgery at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.
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Public anger erupted at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda in Kangra district after the families of two children belonging to a Below Poverty Line (BPL) household in Chamba district were reportedly given surgery dates nearly a year hence because of the non-availability of essential equipment in the ENT Department. The aggrieved families staged a protest outside the ENT Department on Monday. They alleged that poor patients, who depend on government healthcare, were made to suffer due to inadequate infrastructure.

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The protesters said that the children had been enduring pain and discomfort for a long time and such a long wait for surgery was unacceptable. The families sought the immediate intervention of the authorities concerned and also urged the state government to provide the hospital with necessary infrastructure so that patients were not forced to wait for a long time for essential surgical procedures.

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The incident has once again brought to fore the challenges confronting Tanda Medical College, the state’s premier tertiary healthcare institution, which caters to patients from Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Una, Mandi and Kullu districts. For thousands of economically weaker families, it remains the last and often the only affordable referral hospital.

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Dr Munish Saroch, Head of the ENT Department, acknowledged that the Rs 83-lakh endoscopic surgery machine had remained defunct in the department, making it impossible to perform certain surgeries. He said that the department had not received any major equipment since 2007 and the pending surgeries could not be undertaken because of the machine breakdown. He added that the operations would be scheduled as soon as the required equipment was available.

It was established as a TB Sanatorium seven decades ago and became a medical college around three decades ago. Tanda Medical College was expected to be Himachal Pradesh’s finest public healthcare institution but instead it has been confronting a recurring shortage of essential equipment, delayed surgeries and overstretched facilities. These issues raise uncomfortable questions about whether it is living up to the expectations of the lakhs of patients who depend on it.

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