Entangled wires

WIRES can be seen entangled on a pole at Khalini market. This poor management of wiring can lead to a serious mishap. These wires can fall on vehicles or houses. The authorities should take stock of the situation and ensure that the wires are put up properly for the safety of the locals. Anu, Shimla

Potholed roads irk 2-wheeler riders

THERE are many potholes on the Solan-Jaunaji road, making it very difficult for commuters to drive on this stretch, and it’s a perfect horror for two-wheeler riders. The fear of accidents constantly looms over drivers commuting through this stretch. The authorities concerned should immediately repair this road to avoid any kind of mishap. Raman, Solan

Flickering streetlight inconveniences pedestrians in Chhota Shimla

THERE is a flickering streetlight near the parking in Chhota Shimla. This streetlight has been malfunctioning for the past few days, due to which people face problems while travelling to their homes at night. The authorities concerned should repair or replace the light as soon as possible. Lakshay, Shimla

