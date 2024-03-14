Entangled wires

WIRES can be seen entangled on a pole at Khalini market. This poor management of wiring can lead to a serious mishap. These wires can fall on vehicles or houses. The authorities should take stock of the situation and ensure that the wires are put up properly for the safety of the locals. Anu, Shimla
Potholed roads irk 2-wheeler riders
THERE are many potholes on the Solan-Jaunaji road, making it very difficult for commuters to drive on this stretch, and it’s a perfect horror for two-wheeler riders. The fear of accidents constantly looms over drivers commuting through this stretch. The authorities concerned should immediately repair this road to avoid any kind of mishap. Raman, Solan
Flickering streetlight inconveniences pedestrians in Chhota Shimla
THERE is a flickering streetlight near the parking in Chhota Shimla. This streetlight has been malfunctioning for the past few days, due to which people face problems while travelling to their homes at night. The authorities concerned should repair or replace the light as soon as possible. Lakshay, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...